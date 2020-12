Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Karen's life story with friends and family

Share Karen's life story with friends and family

FRAME - (PANCAKE) - Karen (78) Long time Huntington resident and chef-owner of Peche Mignon Restaurant (1978-1986). Karen is survived by her family, 2 beloved cats, and countless dear friends. She will be greatly missed. Email spancake@gmail.com for more information.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store