LATONA - Karen (nee Geisinger) of Bayport, NY on August 24, 2019 in her 70th year. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Katie Latona (Warren and Mila Bensken). Dear sister of Joan Geisinger, Glenn Geisinger and the late Jack Geisinger. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, where a religious service will be held Tuesday. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church, Blue Point, NY. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2019
