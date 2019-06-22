|
SCARDINO - Karen (Sopko) of Surprise, AZ, originally Ronkonkoma, NY, on June 20, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Sebastian Scardino. Predeceased by her parents, Arlene (Wilson) and Jesse Sopko. Survived by her brothers, Ronald Sopko and Scott (Maria) Sopko, and sister, Michelle Sopko. Loving mother to Jesse (Stephanie) Scardino and step-mother to Lynn Cole and Tricia (Timothy) O'Neil. Devoted grandmother to Kristen O'Neil, Chelsey (Manuel) Hernandez, Tyler Scardino and Logan Scardino. She will be missed to the moon and back again. Memorial celebration to be determined at a later date.
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019