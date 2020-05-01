|
|
VARNS - Karen, 83, of Uniondale, Long Island on April 25, 2020 of complications from Covid-19. She will be terribly missed by her daughter, Robin Thornlow (Daniel). Her 2 grandchildren, Dana Thornlow, Cambridge, MA and Bryan Thornlow, Santa Cruz, CA, all her friends, neighbors and those whose lives she touched. Karen worked at ACCES-VR in Garden City. Cremation will be at Chapey & Sons, 200 E. Main St., East Islip, NY. Karen will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2020