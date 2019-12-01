Home

NELSON - Karl E. of Penfield, formerly of Huntington, Long Island, NY passed away November 21, 2019 at age 81. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Brasley-Nelson; par- ents, Carl and Elsie Nelson of NY, NY; sisters, Alice (Chuck) Fahey, Elsie (John) Wiberg; brother - in - law, Stephen (Barbara) Carroll. Karl is survived by his children, Jeanne (Joseph) Leo, Keith (Carolina) Nelson, Meghan Brasley; grandchildren, Michael and Steven Leo; great-granddaughter, Sophia Leo; several nieces and nephews; many sisters and brothers-in-law. No prior calling. Karl's Memorial Service will be held at Asbury First Methodist Church, 1050 East Avenue, Rochester, Friday, December 6th, 11am, where a reception will follow. Those wishing may direct donations to the , Rochester and Finger Lakes Region.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2019
