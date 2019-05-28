Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Karl Fuchs Notice
FUCHS - Karl, age 58, of St. James, NY on May 24, 2019. Beloved Husband of Patricia. Loving Father of Kim. Cherished Bopi of Anabella & Jaxon. Devoted Brother & Brother-in-law. Survived by many loving Nieces & Nephews. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting 2-4pm & 7-9pm Thursday, & Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church 11:00am. Private cremation to follow. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2019
