KAMPE-Karl on July 28, 2019 of Glen Cove. Executive Director Nassau County Civil Commission (Ret). Beloved husband of Lori. Devoted father of Kristine Cisko (husband Michael) and Kimberly. Loving grandfather of Collin Michael, Dylan and Owen. Reposing Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, 26 Franklin Ave. Glen Cove, N.Y. Funeral Friday August 2, Trinity Lutheran Church, Glen Cove N.Y. 10:30am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery,WestburyN.Y. Visitation Thursday 3-5 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019