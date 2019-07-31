Home

Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Glen Cove, NY
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Karl Kampe Notice
KAMPE-Karl on July 28, 2019 of Glen Cove. Executive Director Nassau County Civil Commission (Ret). Beloved husband of Lori. Devoted father of Kristine Cisko (husband Michael) and Kimberly. Loving grandfather of Collin Michael, Dylan and Owen. Reposing Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, 26 Franklin Ave. Glen Cove, N.Y. Funeral Friday August 2, Trinity Lutheran Church, Glen Cove N.Y. 10:30am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery,WestburyN.Y. Visitation Thursday 3-5 and 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
