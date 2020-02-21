|
ABBADESSA - Karl L., formerly of Great Neck, NY. September 5, 1948- January 27, 2020. Renaissance Man of many accomplishments: Elephants Bred, Wars Fought, Lions Tamed, Matches Made, Confessions Heard, Revolutions Started, Bag Pipes Played, Pictures Taken, Marriages Performed, Gutters Cleaned, Moths Trapped, Trains Repaired. Also known as The World's Most Interesting Man - by many, who appreciated his wit, humor and constant griping. He was survived by his wife Laurie Ann Abbadessa, four stepsons & wives, seven grandchildren (who he was fond of saying "could have done a lot worse with"), cousins and many very close (NY Liberal) friends - that he (mostly) called family. Was also known to dabble in: Used Cars, Whiskey, Manure, Nails, Swamp Land, Fly Paper, Recycled Stuff, Buckets, Assorted Parts, Lithium Grease, All Sorts of Tires, Repossessed Coffins. There is a hole in the world, where he once stood. Always, DG
Published in Newsday from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020