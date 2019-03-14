|
|
VISZKOCSIL - Katalin of Glen Head, NY on March 11, 2019. Although she was born in Hungary, one of her proudest moments was when she became an American citizen on June 21, 1968. Beloved wife of the late Janos. Loving mother of John Viszkocsil (Shirley), Katy Sege (the late Vincent), and Steven Viszkocsil (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Lauren Anias (Val), Vinny Sege (Erika), Jessica, & Megan Viszkocsil, and great-grand-mother of Addison Kate Anias. Visiting Friday, 7 - 9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am at St. Hyacinth Church, 319 Glen Head Road, Glen Head, NY. Interment East Hillside Cemetery, Old Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2019