EDER - Katelyn Elizabeth on Jan. 8, 2020, age 22, of Lehighton, PA, formerly of Locust Valley, NY. Beloved daughter of Heather Poetsch and Robert. Loving sister of Hailey. Cherished niece of Leonard (Tina), David (Takhi), and James Poetsch. Dear cousin of Morgan, Leonard, Annabell, and Lexi. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Tuesday, 10:30am. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020