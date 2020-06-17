Katherine Bensen

BENSEN - Katherine F. of East Meadow, NY died peacefully at home June 14, 2020. Wife of James Bensen, mother of 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A dedicated teacher at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary School in Roosevelt and a member of the Alzheimer Association local board for many years. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Parish Social Ministry. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.