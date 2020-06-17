Katherine Bensen
BENSEN - Katherine F. of East Meadow, NY died peacefully at home June 14, 2020. Wife of James Bensen, mother of 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A dedicated teacher at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary School in Roosevelt and a member of the Alzheimer Association local board for many years. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Parish Social Ministry. osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
