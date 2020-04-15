|
CAROS - Katherine (Kay) of Hicksville, NY on April 3, 2020. Katherine was the beloved wife of the late James Daniel (Danny). Loving mother of Catherine Tamburro and Susan Talbot. Cherished grandmother of Kristine, Brian, Danielle and Christopher. She is preceded in death by her brothers Andrew, James, and William. A private burial was held on April 14, 2020. We will have a celebration of her life at a later date at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY. Condolences may be left in Kay's online guestbook at: www.thomasfdalton. funeralhomes.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020