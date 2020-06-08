HASELL-FISHER - Katherine (McLaughlin) passed peace-fully in Huntington on Friday, May 29, 2020 after a brief illness the result of complications from a fall. Born in the midst of the Great Depression, she lived a life of service. After graduation from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she married Duncan Ingraham Hasell and began a family. She moved to Hunt-ington in 1966 and started as a Case Worker for the Suffolk County Department of Social Services. While a single mother raising a family of four, she earned her masters in social work from Adelphi University and she eventually became the Director of Child Protective Services for Suffolk County before retiring. She traveled the world with her second husband, Curt, making multiple trips to Europe, Asia, and Africa. During retirement and before Covid, she was an active volunteer at St. John's Episcopal Church in Huntington, managing the thrift store for several years. She loved tending to her flowers and plants and playing Mah-Jong and Bridge with her friends weekly.Predeceased by her parents, Edward Joseph McLaughlin and Katherine Faust McLaughlin, and two husbands, Duncan Ingraham Hasell and Curtis Fisher. She is survived by her brother, Neal McLaughlin, and her sister, Ellen McLaughlin Rose, her children, Duncan (Alicia), Katherine, Edward (Song), and Ellen, her step-sons Curtis (Tammie) and Paul (Melissa), her grandchildren, Duncan (Elsie), Stephen, Edward, and Laurens, along with other numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. John's at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. John's Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St, Huntington, New York in her memory.







