LODUCA - Katherine "Rena", lifelong East Islip resident, on August 13, 2019, 11 days short of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late "Duke." Loving mother of Richard (Cathy) and Kathy. Cherished grandmother of six, great-grandmother of 18, and aunt of 18 nieces and nephews. Beloved sister of Sylvia and the late Tony, Pat, Ronnie, Dorothy, and Mary. Also predeceased by her loving parents Maxim and Gertrude Bernardis. Rena was a former Telephone Company Operator and an original "Rosie the Riveter" at Republic during WWII. Cremation was private. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6-9PM at Overton Funeral Home Inc.172 Main St., Islip, NY with Prayer Service at 7PM. Inurn-ment will take place at L.I. National Cemetery on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10AM. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
