M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Katherine McArdle

Katherine McArdle
McARDLE - Katherine, 93, of Huntington, on March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Cherished mother of David (Kim), Nancy (Terry) Dunn, Peter (Eileen) & Karen. Adoring Grandma of Brian, Alyson, Kate, Meghan, Kelly, Raymond, Christopher & Jack. Loving Greatgrandma of Chase, Aiden, Nora and Harrison. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Thurs- day, 4-8 PM. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington on Friday at 9:45 AM. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019
