KOLENSKY - Kathleen A., of Massapequa, NY on March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Kathryn, Claire, Richard (Lori) and Paul (Kelli). Cherished Grandma of Laurel, Mathieu, Thomas, Michael, Christopher, Kerri, Jonathan, Emily, Brendan, Myranda and Erin. Retired teacher from Massapequa High School. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. (at clark) Massapequa Park Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:15 AM at St William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2019
