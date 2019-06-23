|
ALBERTO - Kathleen J. on June 20, 2019 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Karen(Rodney) Dorwin, Diane Corwin, and Andrew. Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Michael) Dorwin, Alice Corwin and Timothy Corwin. Proud Great Grandmother of Jason Joseph Buonaspina. Memorial Visiting Monday 4:00 - 9:00 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Inurnment at Long Island National Cemetery to follow. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019