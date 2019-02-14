ALBRECHT - Kathleen Callahan Albrecht, 91, passed away February 11, 2019 after a sudden illness. She was born in 1927 in Springfield Gardens, NY to the late Monica (O'Rourke) and James Callahan. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edwin J. Albrecht, children Jim (Donna), Eddie, Mary (Scott) and Peggy, grand-children Tom and Rich, Jasmine, Victoria, Clay, Andrew and Grant, and 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Pat, Monica and Grace. After they married, Kay and Ed lived in Farmingdale, NY for 39 years where they raised their children. They moved to Stamford in 1991 to be near their grandchildren. Kay graduated from high school at 16 and went to work to help support her parents. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of going to college when she received her Associates degree from Empire State College of NY at the age of 63. She was an avid quilter and reader and a talented painter. A wake will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Friday, February 15, between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 16 at St. Gabriel Church, 914 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary