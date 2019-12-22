Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY
Kathleen Cunningham Notice
CUNNINGHAM - Kathleen N. of Hicksville, formerly of East Williston, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 20, 2019 after a long illness. Loving wife of Bert. Devoted mother of Hilary (Michael) McDevitt. Beloved Nana of Owen, Kerin and Brendan. Cherished sister of Rosemary (Robert) Levine, Patricia (John) Fager and Thomas (Barbara) Tallon. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Thomas G. Tallon and Mary (nee Deeley) and her sister Denise Tallon. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Private service and interment Monday at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019
