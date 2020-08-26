BUSCEMI - Kathleen D. of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Babylon Village, New York on August 15, 2020. She was predecased by her beloved husband, Dr. Salvatore Buscemi. Kathleen is the loving mother of Salvatore and his wife, Tiffany. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas. Friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon Village, NY on Thursday 2:00-4:30 pm and 7:00-9:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 39 North Carll Avenue, Babylon Village, NY, on Friday at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store