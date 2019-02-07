|
DONNELLY - Kathleen Mary passed away on February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of Patricia Martinez, Eric Donnelly, Roger Donnelly, Owen Donnelly, Emmet Donnelly, Jennifer Rosenboom and Liam Donnelly. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of William Keeley. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, New York 11358. Visiting hours Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 9:45am St. Kevin's RC Church. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2019