New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Notre Dame RC Church
Kathleen Doody Notice
DOODY - Kathleen Ann, of New Hyde Park, NY on March 22, 2019. Devoted wife of William for 66 years. Beloved mother of William J., Beth Fuchs (Elaine), Jerry T. (Joan), & Kathleen Bertini (Nicola).Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Erin, Kaitlin (Matt), Sean, James, William, and Nicholas. Reposing Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lake-ville Rd., New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15 AM at Notre Dame RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
