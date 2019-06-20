Newsday Notices
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville, NY
1951 - 2019
Kathleen Eder Notice
EDER - Kathleen., age 68, of Oakdale, (formerly of Queens) on June 17, 2019. Kathleen was an employee of Dowling college for over thirty years. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Stephanie and the late Pamela. Cherished sister of Harry, Kevin and Lorraine. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 9:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville, NY. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on June 20, 2019
