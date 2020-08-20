1/
Kathleen Farrell
Farrell - Kathleen M. (nee O'Neill) of Rockville Centre and Jamesport passed away at home, surrounded by family after a long illness on August 12, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James R. Farrell. Devoted mother of Gwynne (George), James (Cedar), Nancy, and Katie (Taylor). Cherished grandmother of Taryn, Grace, Connor, Kieran, Patrick, Katie, Molly and Calliope. Dear sister of Mary Kelly and Patricia Johnson preceded in death by dear brother James O'Neill and dear sister Margaret Hoyt. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Cathedral on August 20, 2020 at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2020.
