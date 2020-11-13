1/
KATHLEEN GOULDING
GOULDING- Kathleen passed away early on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 68. She leaves behind her beloved husband of thirty years, Peter; two devoted sons, James (Susan)and Matthew (Kim) Scholz; an adorable granddaughter, Kendall, and a precious grandson, due in December; and two loving siblings, Tedi (John) and Tim (Joan) She was committed to her family, her career, and her numerous friends. Throughout her life, she was sustained by her deep Catholic faith; after her retirement she volunteered for St. Patrick's of Smithtown Legion of Mary. Her compassion and her commitment to everything she did will comfort and inspire the many people whose lives she touched. Wake Friday Nov. 13 4-8 PM at Branch Funeral Home Smith- town. Mass Saturday Nov. 14 9:30 AM at St Patrick's RC Church Smithtown also to be live streamed via the church's website.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
