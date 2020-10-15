1/
Kathleen Hatzelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HATZELMAN - Kathleen H. of East Meadow, NY on October 12, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dedicated mother of Joseph and Tara. Devoted daughter to the late Martin and Frances. Beloved daughter-in-law to Roseanne. Adored sister to Martin, Timothy, Bernadette, Frances, Denise, Elizabeth, and Christine. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 North Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 8:00 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to, Friends of Firefighters are appreciated. www.FriendsofFirefighters.org www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
08:00 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved