Kathleen Hatzelman

HATZELMAN - Kathleen H. of East Meadow, NY on October 12, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dedicated mother of Joseph and Tara. Devoted daughter to the late Martin and Frances. Beloved daughter-in-law to Roseanne. Adored sister to Martin, Timothy, Bernadette, Frances, Denise, Elizabeth, and Christine. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 North Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 8:00 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to, Friends of Firefighters are appreciated. www.FriendsofFirefighters.org
www.osheafuneral.com