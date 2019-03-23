Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:45 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Babylon, NY
Kathleen Hirt Notice
Hirt - Kathleen, of West Islip, NY, on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin J. Hirt. Devoted mother of Delia Johnson, Michael Hirt, Christopher Hirt, Gerard Hirt and the late Martin J. Hirt. Cherished grandmother of four. Dear sister of Joseph Fahey. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 11:15AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Saturday and Sunday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
