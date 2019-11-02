Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Hughes Notice
HUGHES - Kathleen T., of Forest Hills, NY, formerly of Massapequa Park, NY on October 31, 2019. Loving daughter of Mary and the late William. Beloved sister of Maura, Alicia, Patti Kissane (Tim), and Billy. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Sunday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:45AM Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Massapequa Park, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -