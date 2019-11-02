|
HUGHES - Kathleen T., of Forest Hills, NY, formerly of Massapequa Park, NY on October 31, 2019. Loving daughter of Mary and the late William. Beloved sister of Maura, Alicia, Patti Kissane (Tim), and Billy. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Sunday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:45AM Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Massapequa Park, NY. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019