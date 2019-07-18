Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nolan Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave.
Northport, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
53 Prospect Road
Centerport, NY
View Map
KANE - Kathleen "Kathy" long time resident of Northport, on July 14, 2019, 67 years of age. Kathy was a dedicated em- ployee of the Carillon Nursing Home for 42 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving sister of Philip Esposito, Michael Esposito and Teresa Fusillo and her husband Doug. Cherished aunt of John and Mary Phraner, Christine and George Palmer, Caitlin and Brian Rascelles, Michael Esposito, Nicholas Fusillo and Cara Fusillo. Also loved by her many grandnieces and neph- ews. Kathy was predeceased by her loving furry friend Skippy. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., North- port, NY Friday 5:00pm- 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Sat- urday 10:00am Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, NY. Burial to follow, Northport Rural Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 18, 2019
