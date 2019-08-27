Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Northport, NY
SCHMIEDECKE - Kathleen Ryan on August 26, 2019, of Northport, NY. Loving mother of Meghan Schmiedecke, Christy Affrunti (Joe), and Jacqueline Miata (Matthew). Cherished Gram of Logan. Fond sister of Rosemary Ryan. Also loved by her many friends. Kathy worked with the South Huntington School District for 41 years where she endeared many colleagues and inspired many students. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY on Wednesday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 10am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019
