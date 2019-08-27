|
SCHMIEDECKE - Kathleen Ryan on August 26, 2019, of Northport, NY. Loving mother of Meghan Schmiedecke, Christy Affrunti (Joe), and Jacqueline Miata (Matthew). Cherished Gram of Logan. Fond sister of Rosemary Ryan. Also loved by her many friends. Kathy worked with the South Huntington School District for 41 years where she endeared many colleagues and inspired many students. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY on Wednesday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 10am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Burial to follow at Northport Rural Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019