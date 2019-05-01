|
KELSEY - Kathleen (Kay) of Oxford, NY passed away on April 28, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Bill, son Bob and daughter Sandra Ann. She is survived by her children Kathy (Gary) Blossom, Bill (Sue) Kelsey, daughter-in-law Wendy (Craig) Santasiero, grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Meres, Sandra Blossom, Korrinna Kelsey, Bill (Jessica) Kelsey, Rebecca (Jerry) Russo, Jim (Jennifer) Kelsey, and Thom (Tiffani) Kelsey, 17 Great grandchildren and 4 Great- Great Grandchildren. Family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed baking, quilting & crafts, antiques & Snoopy. Kay was active in the Centerport FD Ladies auxiliary for many years. There will be no service at her request. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting: www.behefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions in Kathleen's name can be made out to The New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475. Or to at ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Newsday on May 1, 2019