KRUGER - Kathleen (Swailes), on December 27 at 98 from West Islip. A cup of tea shared is time well spent. Loving wife of the late Frank, and cherished mother of Geralyn Athenas-Bennett (Robert). Nan to Jeff Regan (Holly), Michelle and Jason (Kaitlin). Great-grandmother of three, with loving times spent with McKenna Kate, and loving care by Maureen. She was known as Nans to many. Charter member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and Rosary Christian Mothers. 25 year employee of the AWest Islip and Babylon. The always in charge matriarch of the Swailes family. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday and Monday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
