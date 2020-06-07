Kathleen Lace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LACE- Kathleen (nee Thorn-ewell), longtime resident of Bay Shore, NY on June 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charles. Loving mother of Eileen Conlon, Thomas, and Charles Jr. Cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of nine. Devoted sister-in-law of Charles Staubly. Kathleen and her husband were the longtime proprietors of Charlie's Deli in Bay Shore. Private interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved