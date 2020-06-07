LACE- Kathleen (nee Thorn-ewell), longtime resident of Bay Shore, NY on June 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charles. Loving mother of Eileen Conlon, Thomas, and Charles Jr. Cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of nine. Devoted sister-in-law of Charles Staubly. Kathleen and her husband were the longtime proprietors of Charlie's Deli in Bay Shore. Private interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 7, 2020.