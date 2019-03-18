Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
LAVERY - Kathleen D., 68, of Huntington, on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Loving mother of Megan Eileen (Christopher) Kelly. Cherished aunt of Suzanne Eileen Hayes. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019
