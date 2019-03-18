|
LAVERY - Kathleen D., 68, of Huntington, on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Loving mother of Megan Eileen (Christopher) Kelly. Cherished aunt of Suzanne Eileen Hayes. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019