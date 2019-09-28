|
LINDSAY - Sister Kathleen, OP (formerly Sister Mary Austin, OP) was born into eternal life on September 26, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Monday, September 30, 2019 with visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 28, 2019