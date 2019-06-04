Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen BRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. BRUNO

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathleen M. BRUNO Notice
BRUNO - Kathleen M. of Seaford on June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph. Devoted mother of Leanne (Joseph) Cossu and Christina (John) Preis. Loving daughter of Jeanne Hansen. Dear sister of Terrence Hansen, Robert Hansen, Christopher Hansen, Jeanne Valentine & the late Elizabeth Taurozzi. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Matthew, Christopher, Riley, Jack and Samantha. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass Thursday 10am St. William the Abbot R.C. Seaford. Interment St. John Cemetery, Middle Village. In lieu of flowers contributions to Ovarian Cancer Research alliance would be appreciated. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now