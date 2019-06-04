|
|
BRUNO - Kathleen M. of Seaford on June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph. Devoted mother of Leanne (Joseph) Cossu and Christina (John) Preis. Loving daughter of Jeanne Hansen. Dear sister of Terrence Hansen, Robert Hansen, Christopher Hansen, Jeanne Valentine & the late Elizabeth Taurozzi. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Matthew, Christopher, Riley, Jack and Samantha. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass Thursday 10am St. William the Abbot R.C. Seaford. Interment St. John Cemetery, Middle Village. In lieu of flowers contributions to Ovarian Cancer Research alliance would be appreciated. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019