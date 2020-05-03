|
|
MERLINO Kathleen M. Passed away in Port Jefferson, NY on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Kathleen Merlino (nee Davis) was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 19, 1943. She graduated from Lafayette High School in Brooklyn and was married to her childhood sweetheart, Frank Merlino, in August 1962. They settled into their home in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn where they began their family. In 1978 the family moved to Nesconset on Long Island where Kathleen continued to raise and care for her six children. As the youngest of her children entered school, Kathleen embarked upon a career as a school bus driver within the Smithtown School District where she worked for almost 20 years. Kathleen was the proud and devoted mother to her six children: Joanne and Frank Orlando, Ann and Jack Iuliano, Frank Jr. and Jennine Merlino, John and Margaret Merlino, James and Dawn Merlino and Michael Merlino. Kathleen was dedicated to her family and reveled in family gatherings, especially at the holidays. Kathleen was always there for her family: late night rides home, delivering Sunday morning newspapers, school lunches, endless laundry, caring for her grandchildren and always a special meal or dessert for a birthday or special occasion. Kathleen will be deeply missed by so many and will forever remain in our thoughts. She was affectionately "The Nanny" to her 13 grandchild-ren: John Jr., Jimmy, Anthony, Alyssa, Michael, Kristi, Frankie, Sierra, James, Alexander, Andrew, Mason and Jacob. They were her pride and joy. Kathleen's love will continue on through her children and grandchildren and her memory will forever live in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020