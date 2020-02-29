|
MURPHY - Kathleen M., of Bayport, on February 27, 2020. Loving wife of 69 years to Thomas. Devoted mother of the late Betty Jo, Michael "Mickey" (Maria), Mary Ellen (Donald Lundt), Christine Steele (Joseph), Kevin (Pat), Eileen Cleary (Buddy), Edmund (Laura), and the late Deirdre (Paul Krainski). Cherished grandmother of Michael (Meghan), Matthew, Katie, Danny, Max, Elizabeth (Sabrina), Timothy, Annie, Paulie, and Grace. Beloved great grandmother of Beth, Tommy, and Sean. Caring sister of Michael McCall, Betty Welch, Eileen McManus, and Bernadette Murphy. Reposing Sunday 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church, Blue Point. Cremation Private. Donations to Paul and Grace Krainski Scholarship Funds, information will be available at the funeral home. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020