Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church
Blue Point., NY
View Map

Kathleen M. Murphy


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kathleen M. Murphy Notice
MURPHY - Kathleen M., of Bayport, on February 27, 2020. Loving wife of 69 years to Thomas. Devoted mother of the late Betty Jo, Michael "Mickey" (Maria), Mary Ellen (Donald Lundt), Christine Steele (Joseph), Kevin (Pat), Eileen Cleary (Buddy), Edmund (Laura), and the late Deirdre (Paul Krainski). Cherished grandmother of Michael (Meghan), Matthew, Katie, Danny, Max, Elizabeth (Sabrina), Timothy, Annie, Paulie, and Grace. Beloved great grandmother of Beth, Tommy, and Sean. Caring sister of Michael McCall, Betty Welch, Eileen McManus, and Bernadette Murphy. Reposing Sunday 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church, Blue Point. Cremation Private. Donations to Paul and Grace Krainski Scholarship Funds, information will be available at the funeral home. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Download Now