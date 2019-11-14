Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Reilly Notice
REILLY - Kathleen M. "Kathy", on November 2, 2019 in her 89th year of West Babylon, NY, formerly of Smithtown, NY. Beloved daughter of (late) Vincent and (late) Julia Soullard. Loving sister of (late) Ruth Schawaroch, (late) Irene Stefancich and (late) Evelyn Schnurr. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday 5-9 PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of East Neck Nursing & Rehab Center located in West Babylon, NY and Good Samaritan Hospital for the wonderful care they provide to Kathleen. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -