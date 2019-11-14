|
REILLY - Kathleen M. "Kathy", on November 2, 2019 in her 89th year of West Babylon, NY, formerly of Smithtown, NY. Beloved daughter of (late) Vincent and (late) Julia Soullard. Loving sister of (late) Ruth Schawaroch, (late) Irene Stefancich and (late) Evelyn Schnurr. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday 5-9 PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of East Neck Nursing & Rehab Center located in West Babylon, NY and Good Samaritan Hospital for the wonderful care they provide to Kathleen. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019