Kathleen M. Samperi
SAMPERI Kathleen M. "Kate" (Ferguson),91, formerly of Boxborough, MA and Wantagh, NY, passed peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020 in Acton, MA. Kathleen is survived by her two children, Gary T. Samperi (Pamela Doyle) of Boxborough, MA and Kathleen M. Monaco (Joseph) of Southlake, TX; 5 beloved grandhildren, and a great-grandaughter and their families; several nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband, Rosario C. Samperi; parents Patrick J. and Mary Ellen (Battle) Ferguson; sisters Margaret Timko (William) and Eileen Ferguson; a brother Patrick Ferguson (Jean); and her daughter-in-law Melinda C. Samperi. Public Visiting Sun. Nov. 1st from 4-8PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Mass Ave, Acton, MA. Funeral Mass 8AM Mon. Nov. 2nd in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Acton. Burial will follow Mon. afternoon at 2PM in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Kathleen's mem-ory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at stjude.org Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all services. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 30, 2020.
