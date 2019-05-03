Home

Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Wake
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Wake
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
St. Anthony's RC Church
88 Anchor Avenue,
Oceanside, NY
Kathleen McCarthy
MCCARTHY - Kathleen Flynn of Oceanside, NY. Born July 11, 1947 passed away on May 1, 2019. Devoted mother to Thomas (Tricia) and William (Janet). Best friend of Thomas. Loving Grammie of Maddie, Cora, Thomas Joseph, and Anne. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Wake at Towers Funeral Home, Inc, 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY, Sunday, May 5, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, May 6 at St. Anthony's RC Church, 88 Anchor Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
