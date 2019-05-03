|
MCCARTHY - Kathleen Flynn of Oceanside, NY. Born July 11, 1947 passed away on May 1, 2019. Devoted mother to Thomas (Tricia) and William (Janet). Best friend of Thomas. Loving Grammie of Maddie, Cora, Thomas Joseph, and Anne. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Wake at Towers Funeral Home, Inc, 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY, Sunday, May 5, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday, May 6 at St. Anthony's RC Church, 88 Anchor Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019