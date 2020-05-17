|
MEYERROSE - Kathleen of Amityville, LI on May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years (married on September 19, 1970) to Richard Meyerrose, Jr. Loving mother of Jason R. Meyerrose (Bonnie). Cherished grandmother of Patrick J. and Karlie Ann Meyerrose. Predeceased by her adopted parents Frank E. and Rose Haab. Following a private family gathering, Mrs. Meyerrose will be interred in the family lot in the Amityville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be left on the funeral home website Tribute Wall. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020