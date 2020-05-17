Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Meyerrose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Meyerrose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Meyerrose Notice
MEYERROSE - Kathleen of Amityville, LI on May 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years (married on September 19, 1970) to Richard Meyerrose, Jr. Loving mother of Jason R. Meyerrose (Bonnie). Cherished grandmother of Patrick J. and Karlie Ann Meyerrose. Predeceased by her adopted parents Frank E. and Rose Haab. Following a private family gathering, Mrs. Meyerrose will be interred in the family lot in the Amityville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be left on the funeral home website Tribute Wall. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Powell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -