MULLER - Kathleen, of Bay Shore, LI, on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Muller. Devoted mother of Michael Muller, Marlane (Ed) Perry and the late Kevin Muller. Cherished grandmother of William, Bridget and Madeline. Dear sister of Betty Lou Zeller, Gerald Franco, Marlane Perry, Linda Pandolfo, Sharon Giffin and Perry Franco. Kathleen was a teacher in the Amityville School District and was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a master gardener and a dedicated volunteer at Bayard Cutting Arboretum. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's name may be made to Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, NY 11739. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2019