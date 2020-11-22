PARISI - Kathleen V. of Islip, NY formerly of Commack, NY on November 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving fiancee of Ronald Horley. Cherished Mother of Kerry (Jim) Wargo, David (Christine) and the late Nicholas. Adored grandmother of 7. Mass of a Christian Burial Monday 11am at Christ the King RC Church Commack, NY.Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Coram, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2020.