1/
Kathleen Parisi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARISI - Kathleen V. of Islip, NY formerly of Commack, NY on November 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas. Loving fiancee of Ronald Horley. Cherished Mother of Kerry (Jim) Wargo, David (Christine) and the late Nicholas. Adored grandmother of 7. Mass of a Christian Burial Monday 11am at Christ the King RC Church Commack, NY.Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Coram, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road, Commack, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved