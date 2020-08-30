1/
Kathleen Pentecost
PENTECOST - Kathleen of Bethpage, NY on August 27, 2020 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of John, Christine Rowland (Richard), David (Stacey), Anne-Marie Pratt (Joseph), and the late James. Cherished grandma of David, Michael, Arianna, Jamie, Jacob, and Donovan. Adored sister of Julia Rose, John McCarthy, Mary Margaret Leger, and the late Eileen Schery. Family will receive friends Monday, 2pm- 5pm and 7pm-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am, at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church in Bethpage, NY. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2020.
