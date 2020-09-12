1/1
Kathleen Sullivan
SULLIVAN-Kathleen (Hannon) (nee Raney) of Garden City Park, on August 25, 2020. Kathleen was born in NYC to William and Edna Raney. She grew up in St. Albans, raised a family in New Hyde Park and retired to Pine Ridge, FL where she lived for over 30 years before returning to NY. Predeceased in death by her first love Richard Hannon and by her last love and best friend John Sullivan. Also prdeceased by baby brother James Arthur (Buddy) and son in law George. Survived by her siblings whom she adored, brother Bill, sister in law Peggy, sisters Gert and Patsy, brother in law David, and several loving nieces and nephews. Also survived by daughters Kathleen and Lisa, her devoted son in law Kevin, loving step family, John (Lynn), Donna (John), Patrick (Mary), Barbara (Jimmy) and many step-grandchildren that she loved dearly. Special thanks to the Herricks Community Center for their wonderful Our Space Program and to the Good Shepherd Hospice for their compassionate support during Kathleen's final days.The family would also like to express their gratitude to retired Pastor Tom and Joany Walker and the congregation of the Inverness First Church of God and also their friends and neighbors in FL for their kindness over the years for both Kathleen and John.Interment in Holy Rood Cemetery, following private service. Arrangements by Krauss Funeral Home, Franklin Square.



Published in Newsday from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
