Tortora- Kathleen , 64 of West Islip, NY passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Kathleen was born December 11, 1955 in Amityville, NY. She married her beloved husband, Ralph, on June 20, 1981. Kathleen was an entrepreneur and dedicated advocate for Muscular Dystrophy research. Kathleen was the loving wife of Ralph, the devoted mother of Kristina Tortora (Niko Lopez) and Nicholas (Alexa) Tortora, and the cherished godmother of Jessica Lennon. We welcome family and friends to join us for a Memorial Service on Thursday, August 6th from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., West Islip. In lieu of flowers, please help honor and support Kathleen's mission to fund the research needed to find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy. Online donations may be made to The Merritt Center of Research at https:--medicine.givenow.columbia.edu-?alloc=20934 and checks may be made payable to the "Trustees of Columbia University." Please indicate "IMO Kathleen Tortora-Merritt Center Research" on the memo line and mail to Columbia University Gift Systems, P.O. Box 1523, New York, NY 10008. www.chapeyfamily.com