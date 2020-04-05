|
BRUNO - Kathryn (nee Fay) of Williston Park and Mineola, NY on April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Beau. Devoted mother of Emily (5) and Brooklyn (3). Cherished daughter of Linda and the late former Mayor Vincent J. Fay. Loving sister of Christine, Pasha and Kelly. Also mom to her fur baby Batman. Kathryn was the GME Administrative Manager of Graduate Medical Education at NYU Winthrop Hospital. She handled her cancer with grace and dignity for the last 3 1/2 years. Katie's family cannot adequately express their thanks to her circle of friends, and co-workers for the compassion she received in her final weeks. Private Immediate service only at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to Make-a-Wish Foundation or . Memories can be left at www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020