Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY 11510
(516) 223-1460
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
769 Merrick Rd
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Baldwin, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn E. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn E. Burke Notice
BURKE - Kathryn E., 98, of Baldwin, NY passed away on January 29, 2020. Beloved sister of Gladys. Loving aunt to Paul (Ellen), Robert (Alison), James (Loretta), Eileen, Donald (Lori) and Rosemary (Don). Cherished by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Longtime employee for Traveler's Insurance Co. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 9:45am at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting on Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fullerton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -