BURKE - Kathryn E., 98, of Baldwin, NY passed away on January 29, 2020. Beloved sister of Gladys. Loving aunt to Paul (Ellen), Robert (Alison), James (Loretta), Eileen, Donald (Lori) and Rosemary (Don). Cherished by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Longtime employee for Traveler's Insurance Co. Reposing at the Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday 9:45am at St. Christopher's Church in Baldwin. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting on Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. fullertonfhny.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020