NIELSEN - Kathryn Central Islip, NY - After a lengthy and complex illness, Kathryn Edna Nielsen (nee Depo) passed away January 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Dennis Robert and daughter Kathie Anne. She is survived by her children Thomas (Nancy), Dennis (Rachel) and Michelle (Neal), her grandchildren Michael, Thomas, Amber, Nicole, Sukyia, Cathleen, Maria, Tony, Cody, Heather, Christopher, Scott, and Nikolette & Brandon, her many great-grandchildren as well as several very dear friends and large extended family. Born in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn, NY on July 12, 1945, Kathy lived in Brooklyn, Ballston Spa, Schenectady, and Troy before living out the last leg of her journey in Central Islip. She retired from the NYS Comptroller's Office where she found a great sense of accomplishment and made & maintained many life-long friendships. Kathy was an avid animal lover, highly skilled ceramics artist, community participant, part-time gambler, and lover of all things Scrabble. She leaves behind two adoring cats, Legs and Delilah, and would regularly binge watch Pitbulls & Paroles, deeply feeling the pain of each abused animal. She instructed ceramics when she was younger and reignited that passion in her later years, painting beautiful pieces with a deft hand and meticulous detail. She was a proud member of the community manning voting booths and taking part in the Citizen Police program. When not curled up with one of the cats, Kathy could often be found at the local convenience store doing her Take 5s or at the casino winning more often than losing on the slots. Her Scrabble love triggered a collection of virtually every version of the game and related dictionaries available. She lived a life with many chapters, some painful, some joyful, and she carried her emotions intensely. Now at peace and pain-free, she will be reunited with the love of her life, Dennis and her beautiful daughter, Kathie. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. The funeral service will be Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Diabetes or Heart Disease foundation.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 10, 2020